Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €3.20 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €3.20 ($3.40) price target on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2DGet Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on O2D. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.72) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a €2.45 ($2.61) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.10 ($3.30) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($2.77) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.51) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

ETR:O2D opened at €2.90 ($3.08) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €2.42. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52-week low of €2.01 ($2.14) and a 52-week high of €3.03 ($3.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.55.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

