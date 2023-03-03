Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Short Interest Update

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Telenor ASA Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TELNY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.67. The company had a trading volume of 62,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.48. Telenor ASA has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $15.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TELNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, DNA-Finland, dtac-Thailand, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Other Units.

