Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Macy’s (NYSE:M)

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Macy’s from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Macy’s to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. OTR Global raised Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.82.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s Stock Up 11.1 %

M stock opened at $22.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.36. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $28.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Macy’s will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,320,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,711,000 after buying an additional 8,523,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 408.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,649 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 137.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,085,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943,484 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,453,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 369.4% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,751,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.