Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 53.0% from the January 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Temenos Stock Up 2.2 %

OTCMKTS:TMSNY traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,344. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.00. Temenos has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $107.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Temenos from CHF 43 to CHF 51.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Temenos from CHF 70 to CHF 79 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Temenos from CHF 52 to CHF 56 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.30.

About Temenos

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

