Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Hits New 1-Year High at $102.00

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 102 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 102 ($1.23), with a volume of 26492 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95 ($1.15).

Ten Lifestyle Group Trading Up 7.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 84.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 63.56. The stock has a market cap of £85.47 million, a P/E ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.91.

About Ten Lifestyle Group

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc offers concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia-Pacific Region. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, retail, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

