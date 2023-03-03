Tether Gold Price Hits $1,845.19 on Exchanges (XAUT)

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One Tether Gold token can now be purchased for about $1,845.19 or 0.08230307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tether Gold has a total market capitalization of $89.40 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tether Gold has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether Gold Token Profile

Tether Gold’s launch date was January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.

The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers’ Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

Tether Gold Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

