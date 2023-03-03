Tether (USDT) Trading Down 0% This Week

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Tether has a total market capitalization of $71.12 billion and $37.81 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004467 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tether has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether Token Profile

Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 73,141,766,321 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,116,628,509 tokens. The official website for Tether is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tether

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether (USDT) is a stablecoin, a digital currency that is pegged to the value of US dollar. It is issued by a centralized company called Tether and is used to minimize volatility in an investor’s portfolio. It is also widely accepted as a payment method and is supported on multiple blockchains. USDT is often used in conjunction with cryptocurrency debit cards and is popular in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space for lending and borrowing. It is the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization and is backed by reserves in cash and cash equivalents, allowing token holders to redeem their USDT for USD. Tether has also issued other stablecoins pegged to the value of other fiat currencies and commodities, such as the Chinese Yuan, the Euro, and gold.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

