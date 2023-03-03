Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Short Interest Up 108.8% in February

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 108.8% from the January 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 0.2 %
TCBIO stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.49. 5,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,095. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $25.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.16.
Texas Capital Bancshares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3594 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.
Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares
Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBIO)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.