Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Short Interest Up 108.8% in February

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 108.8% from the January 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 0.2 %

TCBIO stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.49. 5,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,095. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $25.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.16.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3594 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $65,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $65,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 10,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $953,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 19,888 shares of company stock worth $430,333.

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.