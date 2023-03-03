TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Stock Price Up 5%

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.76 and last traded at $16.67. 571,217 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,742,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.87.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TGTX shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

TG Therapeutics Stock Up 8.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average is $9.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

In other news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,491.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Yann Echelard acquired 9,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 201,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,662.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 234,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,491.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 517.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

