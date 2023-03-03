TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Stock Price Up 5%

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.76 and last traded at $16.67. 571,217 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,742,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.87.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TGTX shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.
TG Therapeutics Stock Up 8.2 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average is $9.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 517.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.
About TG Therapeutics
TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
