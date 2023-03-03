The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) SVP Nancy Quan Sells 74,000 Shares

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.4 %

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,902,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,246,640. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.75. The stock has a market cap of $257.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

