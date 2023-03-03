The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €19.30 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.30 ($20.53) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €29.00 ($30.85) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.00 ($15.96) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($21.28) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($29.79) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($29.79) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

EVK stock opened at €20.22 ($21.51) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €19.77 and a 200 day moving average price of €18.99. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($28.49) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($35.07).

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

