The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Price Target to $28.00

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $41.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EYE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of National Vision from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $50.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Vision has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get National Vision alerts:

National Vision Stock Up 0.5 %

EYE opened at $22.88 on Thursday. National Vision has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $45.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of National Vision

In other news, SVP Ravi Acharya sold 1,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of National Vision by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in National Vision during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,145,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in National Vision by 3,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Vision by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 7,479 shares during the period.

National Vision Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.