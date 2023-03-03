The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Holdings Cut by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 1.1% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

GS traded up $6.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $355.62. 913,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,930,333. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $358.14 and its 200 day moving average is $347.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.60.

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 506,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $10,709,492.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 564,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,940,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 746,495 shares of company stock worth $15,963,886 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

