The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 909,000 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the January 31st total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 571,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Timken

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $2,135,580.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $32,933,559.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timken

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TKR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Timken by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,620,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,875,000 after purchasing an additional 736,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Timken by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,450,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,808,000 after purchasing an additional 29,889 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Timken by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,457,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,089,000 after purchasing an additional 19,888 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Timken by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,134,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,218,000 after purchasing an additional 44,695 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Timken by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,865,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,167,000 after purchasing an additional 52,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Timken Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TKR traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.66. 367,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Timken has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $87.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. Timken had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Timken’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Timken will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TKR. Citigroup upped their target price on Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Timken from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Timken from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America raised Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

