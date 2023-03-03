Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.38-$0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion. Thoughtworks also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.38-$0.41 EPS.

Thoughtworks Stock Up 1.8 %

TWKS opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.45. Thoughtworks has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.06, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TWKS. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Siemens AG bought a new stake in Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter worth $246,109,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Thoughtworks by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,612,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,371,000 after buying an additional 441,884 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Thoughtworks by 59.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,277,000 after buying an additional 1,769,406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Thoughtworks by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,374,000 after buying an additional 311,613 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Thoughtworks by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,224,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,395,000 after buying an additional 22,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.