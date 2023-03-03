Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decrease of 62.7% from the January 31st total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tian Ruixiang

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tian Ruixiang stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.84% of Tian Ruixiang worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Tian Ruixiang Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of Tian Ruixiang stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,085. Tian Ruixiang has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54.

Tian Ruixiang Company Profile

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances.

