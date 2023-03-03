Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Receives $5.08 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.08.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilray

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 188.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 5,982.4% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,153 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the third quarter worth $28,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC bought a new position in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 11.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray Price Performance

Shares of Tilray stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tilray has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $9.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average is $3.33.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.21 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 89.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tilray will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

