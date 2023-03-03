Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a decrease of 60.4% from the January 31st total of 132,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Titan Medical

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDI. Essex LLC raised its stake in Titan Medical by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 2,857,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 493,422 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Titan Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Titan Medical by 394.6% during the third quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 224,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 178,939 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Titan Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Titan Medical by 70.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares in the last quarter. 3.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Medical Trading Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ:TMDI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.21. 877,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,176,630. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.55. Titan Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.37.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical, Inc engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation.

