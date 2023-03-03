TNC Coin (TNC) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $629.69 Million

TNC Coin (TNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. One TNC Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000482 BTC on major exchanges. TNC Coin has a total market cap of $629.69 million and $106,227.14 worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TNC Coin has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TNC Coin

TNC Coin was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. The official website for TNC Coin is tnccoin.com. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @tnc_it_group. TNC Coin’s official message board is medium.com/tncitgroup.

TNC Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin (TNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. TNC Coin has a current supply of 196,719,999,947 with 5,851,183,164 in circulation. The last known price of TNC Coin is 0.10705391 USD and is down -1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $95,123.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tnccoin.com/.”

