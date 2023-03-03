Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Director Ita M. Rahilly Acquires 1,327 Shares of Stock

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) Director Ita M. Rahilly acquired 1,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,029.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,054.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tompkins Financial stock opened at $73.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $68.50 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $3,424,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Tompkins Financial by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 9,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries, including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

