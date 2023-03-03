Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Director Ita M. Rahilly Acquires 1,327 Shares of Stock

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) Director Ita M. Rahilly acquired 1,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,029.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,054.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Tompkins Financial Price Performance
Tompkins Financial stock opened at $73.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $68.50 and a 1 year high of $85.00.
Tompkins Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.96%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tompkins Financial
About Tompkins Financial
Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries, including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tompkins Financial (TMP)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
- How to Choose a Winning Dividend Investing Strategy
- One Way to Earn More From Dividend Stocks
- 3 Industries Leading the Stock Market Rebound
- Oil Tankers Boost Dividends, See Continued Robust Business In ’23
Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.