Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.17) price target on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research note on Monday.

Touchstone Exploration Stock Performance

TXP stock opened at GBX 72 ($0.87) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 67.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 74.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.45. The company has a market cap of £167.79 million, a P/E ratio of 3,600.00 and a beta of 0.81. Touchstone Exploration has a twelve month low of GBX 51 ($0.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 114 ($1.38).

About Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.

