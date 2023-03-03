Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 11,215 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 37% compared to the average volume of 8,194 call options.

Ardelyx Trading Up 32.9 %

NASDAQ:ARDX traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.84. 37,757,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,514,715. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.10. Ardelyx has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $3.90.

Insider Transactions at Ardelyx

In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 13,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $40,347.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,036. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,075 shares of company stock valued at $60,225. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardelyx

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 246,147 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ardelyx by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,700,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after buying an additional 71,592 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Ardelyx by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,127,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 139,484 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Ardelyx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in Ardelyx by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 768,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 217,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARDX. StockNews.com cut shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush upgraded Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $1.60 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

