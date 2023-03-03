TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Director Sells $455,078.46 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) Director David Weill sold 5,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $455,078.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $766,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
TransMedics Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $80.05 on Friday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $81.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 10.66.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 38.77% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $31.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. TransMedics Group’s revenue was up 224.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 643.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.
About TransMedics Group
TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.
