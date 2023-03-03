TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Director Sells $455,078.46 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) Director David Weill sold 5,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $455,078.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $766,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $80.05 on Friday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $81.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 10.66.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 38.77% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $31.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. TransMedics Group’s revenue was up 224.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group

TMDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 643.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

