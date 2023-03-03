TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT Price Performance

TANNL stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,676. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a fifty-two week low of $24.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.20.

Get TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT alerts:

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.