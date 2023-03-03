Tricon Residential Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:TCN)

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Saturday, April 15th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Shares of TCN opened at $8.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.16. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $17.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average of $8.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

TCN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Tricon Residential from $12.75 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on Tricon Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,416,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342,608 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Tricon Residential by 173.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 8,244 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Tricon Residential by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,517,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,834,000 after buying an additional 1,015,767 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Tricon Residential by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tricon Residential by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,487,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,122,000 after buying an additional 5,320,361 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

