Tricon Residential Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:TCN)

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Saturday, April 15th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.
Tricon Residential Price Performance
Shares of TCN opened at $8.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.16. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $17.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average of $8.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TCN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Tricon Residential from $12.75 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on Tricon Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.72.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tricon Residential
About Tricon Residential
Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.
See Also
