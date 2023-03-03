Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.57. Trilogy Metals shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 337,547 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TMQ shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$1.15 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Trilogy Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $84.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Trading of Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Analysts anticipate that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trilogy Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 466,675 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 167,693 shares in the last quarter. 19.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.