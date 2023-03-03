Tritax EuroBox (LON:BOXE) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:BOXE – Get Rating) traded down 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.76 ($0.01). 817,987 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 415,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.77 ($0.01).

Tritax EuroBox Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78. The company has a market cap of £6.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.79.

Tritax EuroBox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Tritax EuroBox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,142.86%.

Tritax EuroBox Company Profile

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

Featured Stories

