Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBKCP) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBKCP – Get Rating) traded down 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.50 and last traded at $24.50. 726 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 2,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.69.
Triumph Bancorp Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.22.
Triumph Bancorp Company Profile
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.
