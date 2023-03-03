Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBKCP) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBKCP – Get Rating) traded down 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.50 and last traded at $24.50. 726 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 2,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.69.

Triumph Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.22.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.