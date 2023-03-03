trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Given New $1.95 Price Target at Citigroup

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $1.30 to $1.95 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

TRVG has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on trivago from $1.50 to $1.80 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on trivago from $2.10 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of trivago from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of trivago from $1.30 to $1.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.97.

Get trivago alerts:

trivago Stock Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.42. trivago has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $2.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About trivago

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRVG. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in trivago by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 729,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 57,380 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in trivago by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 207,167 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in trivago in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in trivago in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, Rest of World, and Corporate & Eliminations. The Americas segment consists of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.