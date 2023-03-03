Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) Short Interest Update

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,890,000 shares, a growth of 87.4% from the January 31st total of 6,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 36.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Troika Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Troika Media Group by 1,310.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 288,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268,078 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Troika Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Troika Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Troika Media Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 7.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Troika Media Group Price Performance

Troika Media Group stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.52. 120,653,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,509,340. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.30. Troika Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.42.

Troika Media Group Company Profile

Troika Media Group, Inc, a professional services company, provides consulting and solution services worldwide. It offers brand building and activation, marketing innovation and enterprise technology, and performance and customer acquisition; and internal and external creative, technical or media-based resources, third party advertising technology solutions, proprietary business intelligence systems, data delivery systems, and other key services.

