TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Short Interest Update

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 55.3% from the January 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
TSS Stock Down 3.8 %
OTCMKTS TSSI traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.50. The company had a trading volume of 24,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,140. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average is $0.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.73. TSS has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $0.71.
About TSS
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TSS (TSSI)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for TSS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.