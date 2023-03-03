TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Short Interest Update

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 55.3% from the January 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TSS Stock Down 3.8 %

OTCMKTS TSSI traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.50. The company had a trading volume of 24,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,140. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average is $0.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.73. TSS has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $0.71.

About TSS

TSS, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive services for the planning, design, development and maintenance of mission-critical facilities and information infrastructure as well as integration services. It operates through the Facilities and Systems Integration Services business segments. The Facilities segment consists of the design, project management, and maintenance of data center and mission-critical business operations.

