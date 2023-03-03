Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Short Interest Up 18.5% in February

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,400 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the January 31st total of 180,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,144.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Tsumura & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Tsumura & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of TSMRF remained flat at $21.95 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day moving average is $23.69. Tsumura & Co. has a 12-month low of $20.43 and a 12-month high of $21.95.

About Tsumura & Co.

Tsumura & Co engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Kampo extract intermediates and granular Kampo formulations. It is involved in the procurement, selection and processing, and storage of raw material crude drugs and crude drug pieces for decoction; manufacture of Kampo powdered extracts and traditional Chinese medicines; and sale of pharmaceuticals and food products.

Featured Stories

