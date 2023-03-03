TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Short Interest Update

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,810,000 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the January 31st total of 10,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 8.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

TuSimple Trading Up 11.9 %

Shares of TSP stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.03. 1,471,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,393,047. TuSimple has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $454.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial downgraded TuSimple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on TuSimple from $2.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, HSBC downgraded TuSimple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TuSimple currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TuSimple

TuSimple Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 203,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 23,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 205,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 94,076 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,887,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 190,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Featured Articles

