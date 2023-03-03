Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) Short Interest Update

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the January 31st total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 1.3% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,528,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,046,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 11.1% during the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,518,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after purchasing an additional 151,332 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 15.2% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,514,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 5.6% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,039,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 54,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 33.9% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 837,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after purchasing an additional 212,132 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.14. The stock had a trading volume of 10,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,491. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

