Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.
Separately, Oppenheimer downgraded Twin Disc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.
Twin Disc Stock Performance
NASDAQ TWIN opened at $11.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.03. Twin Disc has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
About Twin Disc
Twin Disc, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly, and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy, and Switzerland.
