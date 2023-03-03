Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Oppenheimer downgraded Twin Disc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Twin Disc Stock Performance

NASDAQ TWIN opened at $11.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.03. Twin Disc has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twin Disc

About Twin Disc

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Twin Disc by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,428,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twin Disc by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 484,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Twin Disc by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,523,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,357,000 after buying an additional 21,676 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Twin Disc by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 308,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after buying an additional 8,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Twin Disc by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly, and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy, and Switzerland.

Featured Articles

