Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Shares Down 3%

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $11.85. 17,303 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 51,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TYRA. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Tyra Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Tyra Biosciences from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Tyra Biosciences Trading Down 4.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $494.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

In other news, major shareholder Mva Investors, Llc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $2,620,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,044.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 19.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 73,903 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 55.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 72,670 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 0.5% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 266,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

