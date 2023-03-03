U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a decline of 48.4% from the January 31st total of 92,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 47,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in U.S. Energy by 2,578.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in U.S. Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USEG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.19. The stock had a trading volume of 36,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,825. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. U.S. Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. U.S. Energy’s payout ratio is -30.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on USEG. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Energy in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their target price on shares of U.S. Energy from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in Rockis, Mid Con, South Texas, and West Texas. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

