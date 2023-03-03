UBS Group Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €57.30 Price Target

UBS Group set a €57.30 ($60.96) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on G24. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($79.79) target price on Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €57.00 ($60.64) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($74.47) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Warburg Research set a €51.50 ($54.79) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €79.00 ($84.04) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Scout24 Stock Performance

Scout24 stock opened at €52.04 ($55.36) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. Scout24 has a 1 year low of €46.12 ($49.06) and a 1 year high of €62.42 ($66.40). The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is €50.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is €52.91.

About Scout24

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

