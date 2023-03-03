Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Camille L. Bedrosian Sells 3,881 Shares

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 3,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $175,615.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RARE traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.70. The company had a trading volume of 812,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,999. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.94. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $85.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.55 and its 200 day moving average is $42.72.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $103.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.11 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 194.71% and a negative return on equity of 110.15%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.79) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

RARE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, December 30th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.47.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its products include Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous enzyme replacement therapy, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.