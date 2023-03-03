Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Camille L. Bedrosian Sells 3,881 Shares

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 3,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $175,615.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RARE traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.70. The company had a trading volume of 812,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,999. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.94. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $85.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.55 and its 200 day moving average is $42.72.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $103.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.11 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 194.71% and a negative return on equity of 110.15%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.79) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.62 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
RARE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, December 30th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.47.
About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its products include Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous enzyme replacement therapy, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.
