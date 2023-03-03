UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of UniFirst to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

UniFirst Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $197.32 on Thursday. UniFirst has a fifty-two week low of $154.72 and a fifty-two week high of $205.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 0.91.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.26. UniFirst had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $541.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.76 million. As a group, research analysts predict that UniFirst will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UniFirst

In other UniFirst news, major shareholder Matthew Croatti sold 7,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total transaction of $1,583,651.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,867.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Matthew Croatti sold 7,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total value of $1,583,651.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,867.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William Masters Ross sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $246,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,335 shares in the company, valued at $867,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UniFirst

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in UniFirst in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in UniFirst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in UniFirst by 520.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in UniFirst by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UniFirst in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corp. engages in the provision of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing. It operates through following segments: the United States and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells uniforms, protective clothing, and non-garment items.

