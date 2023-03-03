Uniswap (UNI) Trading Down 4.8% Over Last 7 Days

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. In the last week, Uniswap has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $6.24 or 0.00027925 BTC on exchanges. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.75 billion and $97.26 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00402610 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00014987 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000868 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00017455 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004455 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000361 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.23486523 USD and is down -7.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 621 active market(s) with $94,033,191.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

