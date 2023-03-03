United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the January 31st total of 27,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on United Security Bancshares in a report on Saturday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Dennis R. Woods bought 3,658 shares of United Security Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $28,715.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,717,362.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of United Security Bancshares
United Security Bancshares Trading Up 0.6 %
UBFO stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,833. United Security Bancshares has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $8.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.22. The company has a market cap of $132.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.64.
United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter.
United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.35%.
United Security Bancshares Company Profile
United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.
Further Reading
