United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the January 31st total of 27,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on United Security Bancshares in a report on Saturday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dennis R. Woods bought 3,658 shares of United Security Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $28,715.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,717,362.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBFO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 838,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in United Security Bancshares by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in United Security Bancshares by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 19.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. 29.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBFO stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,833. United Security Bancshares has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $8.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.22. The company has a market cap of $132.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.64.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter.

United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.35%.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.