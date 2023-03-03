Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on UNIT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $7.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.46.

Uniti Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of UNIT opened at $5.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.11. Uniti Group has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.36, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uniti Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.76%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -545.40%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Uniti Group by 31.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Uniti Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Uniti Group by 57.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 101,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 37,410 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Uniti Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 644,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Uniti Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 206,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

