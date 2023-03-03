Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) PT Raised to $150.00 at Citigroup

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from $185.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $146.90.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Trading Down 0.1 %

OLED stock opened at $138.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.42 and its 200 day moving average is $113.14. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $89.41 and a 12-month high of $176.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.43.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.97 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Display by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,455,000 after buying an additional 117,055 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,274,000 after purchasing an additional 241,855 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,758,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,852,000 after acquiring an additional 27,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,587,000 after acquiring an additional 53,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 1,715.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,210,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.