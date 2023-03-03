USD Coin Reaches Market Cap of $43.23 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004460 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the US dollar. USD Coin has a market cap of $43.23 billion and approximately $4.16 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin launched on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 43,228,214,267 tokens. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USD Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “USDC is a stablecoin, a type of cryptocurrency that is designed to maintain a stable value relative to a specific asset, in this case, the US dollar. It is managed by the Centre consortium, co-founded by Circle and Coinbase, and overseen by Grant Thornton. USDC is fully collateralized, meaning that it is backed by dollar-denominated assets, which in this case are short-term US Treasury securities. USDC allows investors to buy it using fiat currency, and token holders can redeem their USDC tokens for dollars. It is widely used in the cryptocurrency market and has a number of use cases, including hedging against volatility, stable price-pegging, remittances, crowdfunding, payments for products and services, and financial services such as lending and borrowing. USDC is available on several blockchains and is widely used in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

