USDX [Kava] Market Capitalization Tops $94.21 Million (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00003773 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $94.21 million and $609,577.22 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,379.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.37 or 0.00564672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00175433 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00041270 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00053641 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000987 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

