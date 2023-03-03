Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Short Interest Down 30.9% in February

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 348,600 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the January 31st total of 504,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Price Performance

USNZY remained flat at $1.41 during trading on Friday. 211,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,404. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1.54. The company has a market cap of $772.43 million, a P/E ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on USNZY. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy; Steel Transformation; and Capital Assets.

