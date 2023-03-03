UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Price Target Raised to $3.75 at The Goldman Sachs Group

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.30 to $3.75 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of UWM from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group set a $4.00 price objective on shares of UWM in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UWM from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of UWM from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UWM presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.91.

Get UWM alerts:

UWM Stock Performance

Shares of UWM stock opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UWM has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $5.03. The stock has a market cap of $444.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average is $3.85.

UWM Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UWM

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UWMC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UWM during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of UWM by 220.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UWM during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of UWM during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

About UWM

(Get Rating)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.