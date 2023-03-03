UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Receives “Underperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $4.00 target price on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of UWM from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UWM from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of UWM from $3.30 to $3.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of UWM from $2.50 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.91.

Shares of NYSE UWMC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,322. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.85. UWM has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $5.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UWM by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,332,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,747,000 after buying an additional 401,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UWM by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after buying an additional 558,245 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in UWM by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,522,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UWM by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,247,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 67,250 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in UWM by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 872,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 44,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

