VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Short Interest Update

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the January 31st total of 4,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,081,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.27.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. American Trust boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 103,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,850,000.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

