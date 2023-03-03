VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Short Interest Update

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the January 31st total of 4,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,081,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.27.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF
About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF
The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
- How to Choose a Winning Dividend Investing Strategy
- One Way to Earn More From Dividend Stocks
- 3 Industries Leading the Stock Market Rebound
- Oil Tankers Boost Dividends, See Continued Robust Business In ’23
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.